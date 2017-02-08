Injuries reported after fire at Roane County greenhouse

KINGSTON (WATE) – One person was injured after a fire in Roane County.

Scott Stout with Roane County Emergency Management Agency said the incident happened at a greenhouse at a private residence located off of Buck Creek Road. Stout said they do have a report of one injury, but they do not know the extent of the injuries.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene. No other information is available at this time.

