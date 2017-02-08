High speed multi-county chase ends in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A high speed multi-county pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended Wednesday night in Knoxville.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit began in Loudon County, went to Blount County and then the Tennessee Highway Patrol became involved. Knox County was asked to assist around 8:15 p.m. but couldn’t catch up. Reports indicate the vehicle was going in excess of 130 miles per hour at times.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Super Auto Sales on Clinton Highway around 2:30 p.m. Knoxville and University of Tennessee police officers eventually found the vehicle on Cumberland Avenue.

There’s no word yet on a suspect. Further details are not yet available.