Gatlinburg worker struggling to pay rent after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A Gatlinburg worker is struggling to pay rent after the devastating wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains. Simon Smith said the fires are making business slower than normal, which means his paychecks haven’t been as big.

He was almost evicted because he couldn’t afford rent, but Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries came in to help.

Smith works at Bennett’s Pit BBQ in Gatlinburg. There, business was down about 40 percent during the first few weeks after the Gatlinburg fires. Now, business is down only five percent. Although business is picking up, Smith said servers like himself still desperately need business to keep coming back.

“Can’t tell you how many times a week I’m told by people that where we live we are under the impression that the entire town was burned to the ground,” said Smith.

He said he depends on tourism to make a living. He hit a breaking point this month when he couldn’t pay rent. He called Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries. That group helped pay his rent.

“We enjoy helping others who are helping themselves and working as hard as they can,” said Kelli Hyke with Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

“It made me cry. all the way home from Sevierville,” said Smith.

Hyke said every other call she gets is from a Gatlinburg worker in the same shoes as Smith. She said some people were never able to make enough money to get by after being out of work the week after the fire.

Smith hopes more and more people will come back to Gatlinburg after hearing that things are back to normal.

“Lots of great people that are here and waiting to serve you and show you a good time,” said Smith.