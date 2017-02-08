Firehouse subs donates 10 defibrillators to Knoxville, Knox County officers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Firehouse Subs made a generous donation Wednesday to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department – 10 lifesaving AED devices.

The devices are used by deputies and officers when they respond to a call of somebody in cardiac arrest. Research from the American Heart Association shows using an AED within three to five minutes of someone’s heart stopping improves the odds of survival by nearly 70 percent.

Only 30 percent of the nation’s police agencies have AEDs in their vehicles.

“I’m actually a state-certified EMT with the sheriff’s office, so being able to give me a tool that I can use to protect and save lives in my community makes a big difference,” said Evan Rogers with KCSO. “These devices are pretty expensive. By Firehouse donating to our department, it saves us and the taxpayers a lot of money.”

Last year, Firehouse Subs opened its 1,000th restaurant and in honor of that, they decided to donated 1,000 defibrillators to law enforcement agencies around the country.