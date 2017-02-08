Excitement grows as businesses continue opening in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Excitement and momentum are building in Knoxville and if you’ve made the trip over the Henley Bridge, chances are you’ve noticed a number of new shops popping up along Chapman Highway.

City leaders say their investments in South Knoxville are paying off. Honeybee Coffee shop had its grand opening Wednesday. Owners say they chose this part of town, rather than Bearden, to open up and start brewing because it is community focused.

“It kind of found us more than we found the building. It seemed like the perfect space for us to be in,” said owner Norris Hill.

The coffee shop is in a unique historic building and Hill says it has a unique business strategy, “We actually know the people that are picking the coffee for us.”

Knoxville City Mayor Madeline Rogero says the new shops and construction in South Knoxville are examples of this area’s vitality.

“We strategically invest our public dollars to really capitalize and maximize a private investment and it’s working. It worked downtown. It’s working on Cumberland, in the Old City, on Broadway and Central and we’re seeing it now on Sevier.”

New business generally draws others to work, shop, live, and play out here.

“There’s just a new momentum around outdoor recreation and living closer to town and there’s an interest in taking these old historic buildings and bringing them back to life,” added Mayor Rogero.

At South Landing CrossFit, the gym has been noisy and open for three months now.

“We thought we were going to be here early. We knew we wouldn’t see a lot of foot traffic but honestly it’s been so fun to see the coffee shops full, there are people over at Alliance every single night,” said owner Chrissy Glarrow.

It’s a perfect fit for the gym because there seems to be a focus on being outdoors and active. The Glarrows say they’re excited to see what happens in the next three months, even three years.

“It’s something we’ve talked about. We almost want to take continual pictures because it’s grown so much and I think we’re just so excited for the rest of Knoxville to see what South Knoxville has to offer,” added Glarrow.

Leaders with the South Knoxville Alliance, which works closely with businesses, say they’re now working to connect with businesses in Seymour to strengthen the economic future of this part of town.