Campbell County lawyer pleads guilty to theft

JACKSBORO (WATE) – A Campbell County lawyer has pleaded guilty to theft charges after money was stolen from clients accounts.

Conrad Mark Troutman, 57, pleaded guilty to attempted theft over $60,000 and attempted theft over $10,000.

According to the report, Troutman was a licensed attorney at the time of the thefts and used the money for personal reasons and later paid the his clients back. None of the clients lost money and they were paid back before the investigation. Clients waited from a few weeks to a few months for their money.

He was sentenced to 15 years on judicial diversion and will be supervised by Tennessee Department of Correction. He must pay restitution for one of the victims’ credit and out of pocket expenses of another victim.

Also, he must do 500 hours of community service at Cove Lake State Park, and pay $225 to the Economic Crime Fund and $2,000 to the Victim’s Assistance Assessment. He is not allowed to practice law in the state and not allowed to reapply, receive comity or accept a Tennessee Law License while serving his sentence.

According to the report, all of the victims agreed that Troutman’s sentence was appropriate.

