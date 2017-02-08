Bluegrass event to benefit Sevier County wildfire scholarship fund

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Some of bluegrass music’s finest will be at a two-night concert this weekend to help families affected by the November wildfires.

Smokies Strong: A Bluegrass Celebration is Friday, February 10, and Saturdya, February 11 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. Friday’s lineup includes Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, The Grascals, Flatt Lonesome and Volume 5. Saturday’s lineup includes the Lonesome River Band, Barry Bales and Friends, Newton, Dave Adkins Band, and Jimbo Whaley & Greenbriar.

Proceeds will help the Dollywood Foundation’s Wildfire Scholarship Fund, to provide scholarship funds for children of families affected by the fires.

Tickers are $30 for one night or $50 for both nights and can be purchased at the door. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. each night.