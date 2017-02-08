Avoiding germs on everyday items

Related Coverage Knoxville pediatrician gives parents and children tips on how to avoid flu

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It has been going around all over East Tennessee. Sickness is keeping kids and teachers out of school.

“Here at American Family Care we’re seeing a lot of the flu and we also have a lot of kids and adults who don’t have the flu,” said Dr. Brittany Congress.

AFC Urgent Care in Knoxville has treated dozens of patients this week for a variety of illnesses.

“Stomach bugs, upper respiratory infections, strep throat,” said Dr. Congress.

Those germs live on a lot of the surfaces we touch every day.

“You want to avoid sharing any glasses or utensils,” said Dr. Congress.

One of the places with the most germs on it is a gas pump handle, so what doctors recommend is that you grab a paper towel before you grab the gas pump.

“Debit card machines, gas pumps, the pens that you might use to sign at the grocery store – all of those are going to have germs,” said Dr. Congress.

Any shared spaces, like a computer at work, can also have a lot of germs. Keeping spray disinfectant around can be good for those areas. For many people, their cell phone is almost always in their hand and also covered in germs. While many of them cannot be avoided, they can be disinfected.

“One of the biggest things is to wash your hands as often as possible especially if you’re coughing or sneezing,” said Dr. Congress.

Washing your hands or frequently using hand sanitizer is the best way to make sure you’re not picking up or sharing any germs.

“The important thing to remember is when you do wash your hands that you wash them for 20-30 seconds and you get the fronts, the backs and in between,” said Dr. Congress.

She recommends you see a doctor as soon as you start seeing symptoms of any illness. If it is the flu, those medications are most effective if given within 48 hours of those first symptoms.

