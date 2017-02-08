3 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Alcoa tanning salon

ALCOA (WATE) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into the front of a tanning salon in Alcoa Wednesday afternoon.

The Alcoa Police Department says a Friendsville man appeared to have a medical condition and passed out, causing him to drive his truck through the front doors of Endlass Tan on Louisville Road. The truck completely entered the building, causing what police say is severe damage.

One person inside the building had minor injuries, as did a witness who tried to help the driver. All three were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital. The crash is still under investigation.