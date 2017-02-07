Woman arrested in Florida, wanted in Blount County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Daisha Pearl Tarbett (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Daisha Pearl Tarbett (Blount County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA (WATE) –  A woman was arrested in Florida after being wanted in connection to a robbery in Blount County.

Investigators say Daisha Pearl Tarbett was found in Hillsborough County after a robbery at a Blount County residence on January 24.

She is wanted for reckless endangerment and violation of probation.

Tarbett is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested another person in connection with the robbery in January, Christopher Ernest Ogle. Patrick Lee Riley is still on the run.

Related: Blount County deputies search for 2 felony suspects; 1 in custody

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s