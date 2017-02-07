Vols hire former Michigan coach Brady Hoke; Wells replaces Mahoney

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Butch Jones announced some changes to the coaching staff Tuesday evening, including the addition of former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke.

The university announced Hoke has been hired as associate head coach and defensive line coach. Steve Stripling was promoted to director of football program development after having served as associate head coach and defensive line coach for the past four years.

Previous story: Report: Former Michigan coach to take D-line job at Tennessee

Additionally, Don Wells has been named the new offensive line coach after Tennessee did not renew Don Mahoney’s contract after four seasons.

Hoke spent the previous season as defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach at Oregon after 12 seasons as a head coach. He spent four years at the helm in Michigan, guiding the Wolverines to a 31-20 record.

“We are excited to welcome Brady and Laura Hoke to the football family. We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke’s caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff. He has an extensive track record of success as a head coach and on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a great fit to our entire organization,” said Jones.

“Tennessee has a great tradition, a great program and a rabid fanbase. That is something you always want to be involved with. To come here and be a part of this staff — Coach Jones and I have known each other a long time — it’s something that we are very excited about and can’t wait to get started,” said Hoke.

Hoke has signed a two year deal at $500,000 annually. Wells has signed a two year deal at $300,000 annually.