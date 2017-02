KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down which means it’s about that time to get serious.

The Oak Ridge boys (22-2) have already secured their fourth straight District 3-AAA title. The Wildcats held off Campbell County 73-50 on Tuesday.

The Oak Ridge girls won their 10th game in a row with a 59-54 nail biter against Campbell County. The Lady Wildcats, along with the boys team, visit Halls on Thursday before ending the regular season at Fulton on Feb. 11.