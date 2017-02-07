Nashville could soon get indoor replica of 1960s drive-in theater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville could be getting an indoor drive-in theater in the next couple of years. The first-of-its-kind project would be called August Moon.

It would have a dome over the top of it with classic and muscle cars to sit in.

By phone, the developer told News 2 he hopes to appeal to both baby boomers who remember drive-ins and millennials who are looking for something new.

“This is an experience where people walk in and they really feel, because they in effect are, seeing a movie from within a movie set,” Michael Counts said.

“There are plenty of drive-ins that still exist today, but to me, that’s a different thing. Going to a drive-in in a Honda Civic is different than sitting in a vintage 1967 Lincoln Continental,” he added.

Counts told News 2 it was clear that “everyone everywhere loves vintage cars, movies, cheeseburgers, fries, shakes, and Americana.”

“What we’re trying to replicate is this sort of 1960s, perfect summer night at classic American drive-ins. That moment in time encapsulated those things–cars, movies, cheeseburgers, fries, shakes and Americana–in a way that nothing else did,” he explained.

And some may be asking – why Nashville?

Counts, a New York-based developer, said as they were considering which city would be best, they saw an article about Nashville being “the most American city.”

“And I thought, ‘Well what a beautiful, sort of poetic coincidence that we might have the opportunity to relaunch, reinvent this classic expression of American popular culture, the drive-in movie theater, in the most American, American city?’ and that’s what kind of transpired,” he explained.

Developers plan to put August Moon along Interstate 24 near James Robertson Parkway and have it open by the summer of 2018.