Man dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after altercation with officers at Rockwood store

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – Officers became involved Tuesday afternoon when a man reported to be suicidal pulled out a gun at a busy Roane County shopping center.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the Rockwood Police Department had been looking for the man when they received information he was in the parking lot of Walmart on North Gateway Avenue. Officers made contact with the man, who pulled out a handgun.

The situation escalated and the man and one of the officers ended up firing their weapons. It appears the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed.

The store resumed business as usual a short time later. The investigation is ongoing.