LaFollette police search for suspected pharmacy robber

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – The LaFollette Police Department is asking for help to find a man suspected to have been involved with the armed robbery of a pharmacy on Sunday.

Police believe Anthony (Tony) Wayne White is connected with the armed robbery of the Walgreens in Lafollette. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call the LaFollette Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 562-8331.

No other information has been released.