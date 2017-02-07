LaFollette police search for suspected pharmacy robber

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Anthony Wayne White (source: LaFollette Police Department)
Anthony Wayne White (source: LaFollette Police Department)

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – The LaFollette Police Department is asking for help to find a man suspected to have been involved with the armed robbery of a pharmacy on Sunday.

Police believe Anthony (Tony) Wayne White is connected with the armed robbery of the Walgreens in Lafollette. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call the LaFollette Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 562-8331.

No other information has been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s