Knoxville recreation centers open early due to school closures for illness

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The recreation centers in Knoxville are open weekly for students after school. When Knox County Schools cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday due to illness, parents who were unable to find childcare can now turn to the rec centers.

The recreation centers included are: Cecil Webb, Deane Hill, Milton Roberts, Cumberland Estates, Christenberry, Cal Johnson, West Haven, Richard Leake, and Dr. E.V. Davidson.

Evening activities, including youth basketball will continue as scheduled unless otherwise notified.

At Cecil Webb, students played basketball and four square Tuesday afternoon. Lauren Earles, the recreation center leader, says the center is a safe place any day of the week, not just on those when school is closed.

“We do help with homework and stuff. We still play games like we normally do, but it’s just an extended time. It’s just a day of fun.” said Earles.

The recreation centers are only open to students who are not currently sick. Earles says on days like Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s about fun and giving parents a piece of mind, so they don’t have to worry about their kids.

“During this time it’s mostly open gym so they come in and play games, try to have a good time. Just to have a good time.” said Earles.

The centers will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.