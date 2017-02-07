Kentucky missing man’s wife, cousin charged with complicity to commit murder

LEJUNIOR, Ky. (WATE) – A Grand Jury handed down indictments Monday for two people in Harlan County, Kentucky after a man was reported missing.

James Starett, 42, and Melissa Starrett, 47, were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder and receiving a stolen firearm. The Bell County Sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation.

missingHershel Starrett, 58, was reported missing on December 20, 2016. Detectives said they were able to determine that Melissa Starrett and James Starrett attempted to purchase a firearm to hurt or kill Hershel Starrett.

