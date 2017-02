PINEVILLE (WATE) – A Kentucky man was arrested for bribing a witness after being indicted on drug charges.

Sam Gambrell, 40, was indicted for drug trafficking in 2016. Investigators say Gambrel contacted witnesses after his indictment to bribe them with money. Gambrel asked the people to not testify against him in court, according to the report.

Gambrell was arrested for a DUI in Bell County on February 6. He was served a warrant for Bribing a Witness after his DUI arrest.