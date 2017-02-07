Historic Howard House in North Knoxville for sale

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A historic home in North Knoxville once on the chopping block to make way for a new grocery store is up for sale again, this time with the hopes the new owner will preserve and use the house.

The Howard House, 2921 N. Broadway, is being listed for $575,000 by real estate company Wood Properties. The home is zoned O-1, which makes it ideal for office use, but it could also be used as a single-family home.

The nearly 4,500 square foot home was finished in 1910 for original owner Lynn Hayes. In 1949, it became the office of Howard & Howard Plumbing & Heating, as well as the Howard family home.

Previous story: Plan to demolish North Knoxville Howard House cancelled

A plan to demolish the house and replace it with a grocery store was dropped in 2015 after an outcry from the community and numerous donations, including $100,000 from an anonymous donor.

Howard House is currently included on Knox Heritage’s Fragile 15 List of Endangered Historic Places. It includes four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a bonus room.

