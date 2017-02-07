Harriman police warn residents of sweepstakes phone scam

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
scam-alert

HARRIMAN (WATE) – Police in Harriman are warning residents about a phone scam in which a man with a heavy accent calls from Jamaica claiming you’ve won a Publishers Clearing House prize.

The caller then asks the victim to go to Western Union and send money to verify the prize. Publishers Clearing House says it does not exist in Jamaica and they do not call people to inform them they won money. PCH says it mails checks under $600; mails affidavits that must be signed for $601 to $10,000; and amounts over $10,000 are delivered in person by the Prize Patrol.

Experts say to remember you can’t win a prize you didn’t enter, you should never pay even a small fee to receive a prize, and never give your personal information to a stranger over the phone or internet.

Anyone with questions can call the PCH fraud hot line at (800) 392-4190.

