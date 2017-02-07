Greeneville woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

WJHL Published: Updated:
(Photo: Johnson City PD/WJHL)
(Photo: Johnson City PD/WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Greeneville woman on several charges Monday after a traffic stop.

Ashley M. Soto, 31, was arrested after officers received a call about a woman trying to use counterfeit money at a gas station.

Officers found Soto in a red Ford truck traveling on Milligan Highway.

Soto had a warrant for her arrest in Greene County. Officers found several amounts of prescription pills, marijuana and methamphetamine.

The suspect faces charges for felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful possession of prescription medication.

Soto is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s