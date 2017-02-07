Greeneville woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Greeneville woman on several charges Monday after a traffic stop.

Ashley M. Soto, 31, was arrested after officers received a call about a woman trying to use counterfeit money at a gas station.

Officers found Soto in a red Ford truck traveling on Milligan Highway.

Soto had a warrant for her arrest in Greene County. Officers found several amounts of prescription pills, marijuana and methamphetamine.

The suspect faces charges for felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful possession of prescription medication.

Soto is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.