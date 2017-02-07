East Tennessee Airbnb hosts earned $7.7 million in 2016

Related Coverage Guests visiting Knoxville for Vols games choosing Airbnb, rather than hotels

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee Airbnb hosts earned a combined total of $7.7 million in supplemental income, according to the company.

Airbnb says 66,000 visitors stayed in rentals in the area during 2016. Across Tennessee, there were 5,300 Airbnb hosts in 2016.

The company allows hosts in 191 countries to rent out apartments, houses, villas, and even castles and tree-houses. The majority of Tennessee hosts share their primary residences, according to Airbnb. Only 25 percent rent a room in their homes.

The company says hosts in the state earn around $7,200 in supplemental income yearly. On average, hosts rent out space one day a week.

Sevier County is a popular destination for visitors. However, the company says the city of Knoxville is becoming more popular due to University of Tennessee football games.

The top four home sharing cities in the state are Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Sevierville.

The company says Seiverville received a total of 21,500 guests in 2016 and a total host income of $2.7 million.

City Total 2016 Guest Arrivals Total 2016 Host Income Sevierville 21,500 $2.7 Million Knoxville 17,000 $1.7 Million Gatlinburg 13,900 $1.9 Million Pigeon Forge 6,800 $890,000 Newport 2,400 $156,000 Townsend 2,000 $234,500 Maryville 1,250 $118,500 Dandridge 1,000 $65,500

