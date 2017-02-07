Dozens protest Tenn. senator’s tweet on paid protesters

Related Coverage Tennessee Senator claims capitol protesters were paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protesters are not happy with state Senator Paul Bailey, and they gathered at his office and the state capitol again to let him know.

They chanted “PAYING ATTENTION, NOT PAID” in response to a controversial tweet by the senator in which he said several people admitted to being paid at another protest last week.

In an interview with WKRN, Bailey later said the information came from “a reliable source” that he would not name.

“Everyone who was here on Monday was a little bit offended when Senator Paul Bailey came out and said we were paid protesters,” Taralei Griffin said.

“We are not. We are all residents of Tennessee, everyone who was there protesting,” she explained. “None of us were paid or offered any sort of payment.”

