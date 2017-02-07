Couple’s bodies found in West Knox County home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple’s bodies were found Monday night inside their West Knox County home.

Deputies say the bodies of Irene H. Alexander and Hamilton C. Alexander, both 87, were found after a neighbor called and expressed concern because their garage and house doors had been open for an extended amount of time.

They say Irene Alexander appears to have died from a gunshot wound while Hamilton Alexander appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The bodies have been taken to the Regional Forensic Center to determine causes of death.

