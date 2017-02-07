Blount County beer festival benefits children’s advocacy

TOWNSEND (WATE) – Craft beer fans are encouraged to come to the sixth annual Tennessee Winter Beer Fest in Townsend later this month where they can help a good cause at the same time.

The event is on February 18 at the Carriage House. Proceeds benefit New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, which works with children who are victims of abuse or trauma.

The event allows Tennessee brewers to interact with patrons one-on-one. Such popular breweries as Saw Works, Calfkiller and Bluetick are set to attend.

Tickets are $60, which includes dinner from Miss Lily’s Cafe.

