Alcoa car dealerships offer $1K reward for burglary, vandalism suspects

ALCOA (WATE) – A $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspects accused of burglarizing and vandalizing three auto dealerships in Alcoa over the weekend.

The Alcoa Police Department received the report of burglaries around noon Sunday at Twin City Mazda, Twin City Buick, and Rusty Wallace Kia, all along Alcoa Highway. Dealership employees said when they came to work, they found doors pried open, vandalized safes and ransacked offices. Thousands of dollars in damage was done and an unknown amount of cash was taken.

The burglaries are believed to have happened between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Twin City Motors is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should call Alcoa Police Det. Kris Sanders at (865) 981-4111.