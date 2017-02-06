West Knox County crash results in car fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was sent to the hospital after a crash that resulted in a car fire Monday evening in West Knox County.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. when a Nissan Versa left the roadway, hit a fence, then struck a satellite dish in the parking lot of Knoxville Christian Center, 818 N. Cedar Bluff Road.

The vehicle then caught on fire. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center by Rural/Metro. That person’s condition has not been released, but deputies say he or she was wearing a seat belt.