‘Space capsule’ found along Arizona freeway

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (WATE) – An object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along the interstate near Casa Grande, Arizona Monday morning.

The United States Department of Homeland Security and Arizona Department of Public Safety ended up investigating reports of an object that appeared to have fallen from the sky. Instead of aliens or some sort of secret government mission, officials found an art installation.

The artist, Jack Millard, said he was driving between Phoenix and Tucson when he saw an abandoned cement mixer in a farm field. He painted the mixer to look like a space capsule and even attached a vintage parachute to it.

“What I enjoy doing is looking into something that others would consider junk, or plain, ordinary and see something magical or inspirational,” Millard told ABC15.

It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017

NOW: a interesting discovery in the AZ desert this morning. A space capsule lookalike near Casa Grande got a lot of attention! @abc15 pic.twitter.com/mgEibupHGW — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) February 6, 2017