Sevierville PD to offer free self-defense course for women

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is hosting a self-defense workshop for women in March.

The 12-hour Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class will be March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Sevierville Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The class is free and open only to 20 women. Participants must come to all class times.

Participants will gain self-defense tactics and learn about awareness, prevention, risk reduction and risk avoidance. Attendees will receive a workbook/reference manual. The minimum age for participants is 13-years-old.

To register email rcowan@severvilletn.org.