Report: Former Michigan coach to take D-line job at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee head coach Butch Jones’ staff is going to look much different in 2017.

According to reports from Fox Sports, former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke is moving to Tennessee. He is expected to become the new defensive coordinator under Bob Schoop.

We reached out to Tennessee Senior Associate A.D. Ryan Robinson for comment. In regards to the report he stated, “We don’t have any announcements to make at this time.”

Hoke was fired from Michigan in 2014 after four seasons on the job. After that, he served as Oregon’s defensive coordinator.

During his four years at Michigan, Hoke compiled a 31-20 record. His most successful season was his first, in 2011, when the Wolverines went 11-2, including a victory over Virginia Tech in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He was named the Maxwell Football Club national coach of the year. However, the wins declined each year, and he was fired after a tumultuous 2014 season and eventually replaced by Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan to a 10-3 mark in 2015.

Under Hoke, Michigan’s defense went from 110th in the nation to ranking within the top 17 in three of his four seasons. For his final season, the Wolverines were ranked seventh nationally, allowing 311.3 yards a game.

Before Michigan, Hoke was the head coach at San Diego State from 2009 to 2010 and at Ball State from 2003 to ’08.

The Associated Press contributed tot his report