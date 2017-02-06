Officers search for West Knox County robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who attempted to rob a hotel Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said at around 10:20 p.m. a white man, armed with a box cutter, entered the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 11340 Campbell Lakes Drive. The sheriff’s office said he demanded money from a hotel company, then ran off without any money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 40s to early 50s, tall and thin, approximately 5’11-6’1 and 150-160 pounds. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored shirt with a logo on the front, a dark-colored hooded jacket and a dark-colored baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243