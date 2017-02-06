No injuries reported in North Knoxville house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to a house fire in North Knoxville early Monday morning.

The fire happened at 1623 Harvey Street around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home and saw flames through a window. Crews entered the home and extinguished the flames.

Crews believe the fire started in a crawlspace and burned into the interior.

Firefighters did not find any victims in the home and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

