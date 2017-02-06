Nashville company played huge role in Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 51 de la NFL entre los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra y los Falcons de Atlanta el domingo 5 de febrero de 2017 en Houston. (Foto AP/Darron Cummings)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For a while it looked like the halftime show of Super Bowl LI would be the highlight of the entire night. That changed with the Patriots historic comeback, but many are calling Lady Gaga’s performance one of the best in recent years.

A big part of the show, aside from Gaga, was courtesy of a Nashville company, Glow Motion.

The thousand-plus brilliant torches held by fans on the field were synced perfectly with the music are produced by Glow Motion Technologies.

The company, formed by Daniel Slezinger and Justin Roddick, developed a way to pack a lot of technology in a small package. Each one of the torches is individually programmed.

Super Bowl LI was Glow Motion’s second Super Bowl. They’ve put the lights in jackets, wristbands, beach balls and table center pieces.

