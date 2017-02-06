Lady Vols return back to AP women’s poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Even though the Lady Vols lost in double overtime to Georgia Sunday, they ended up making it into AP’s Top 25 poll.

The Lady Vols (15-8) entered the Associated Press poll Monday afternoon coming in at number 24 in week 14 of the poll. The last time they ranked was December 5.

Over the past two seasons, Tennessee has been unranked for 13 weeks. That’s one fewer than the Lady Vols had under Pat Summitt in total in her illustrious career.

AP Top 25 RK TEAM RECORD PTS 1 Connecticut (33) 22-0 825 2 Baylor 23-1 790 3 Maryland 23-1 758 4 Mississippi State 23-1 709 5 Florida State 21-2 682 6 South Carolina 20-2 680 7 Notre Dame 21-3 606 8 Stanford 20-3 593 9 Oregon State 22-2 547 10 Washington 22-3 540 11 Texas 18-4 489 12 Louisville 20-5 458 13 Ohio State 21-5 423 14 Duke 20-4 407 15 UCLA 17-5 341 16 Miami 17-5 331 17 NC State 17-6 294 18 DePaul 20-5 276 19 Oklahoma 18-6 237 20 Syracuse 17-7 190 21 Michigan 19-5 122 22 South Florida 18-4 95 23 Arizona State 15-8 72 24 Tennessee 15-8 67 25 Kansas State 17-7 48

The #LadyVols are back in the AP women's poll at No. 24. @WATESports — Emily Proud (@emprosports) February 6, 2017