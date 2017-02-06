Lady Vols return back to AP women’s poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Even though the Lady Vols lost in double overtime to Georgia Sunday, they ended up making it into AP’s Top 25 poll.
The Lady Vols (15-8) entered the Associated Press poll Monday afternoon coming in at number 24 in week 14 of the poll. The last time they ranked was December 5.
Over the past two seasons, Tennessee has been unranked for 13 weeks. That’s one fewer than the Lady Vols had under Pat Summitt in total in her illustrious career.
Previous story: Lady Vols lose at Georgia in double overtime
|AP Top 25
|RK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PTS
|1
|Connecticut (33)
|22-0
|825
|2
|Baylor
|23-1
|790
|3
|Maryland
|23-1
|758
|4
|Mississippi State
|23-1
|709
|5
|Florida State
|21-2
|682
|6
|South Carolina
|20-2
|680
|7
|Notre Dame
|21-3
|606
|8
|Stanford
|20-3
|593
|9
|Oregon State
|22-2
|547
|10
|Washington
|22-3
|540
|11
|Texas
|18-4
|489
|12
|Louisville
|20-5
|458
|13
|Ohio State
|21-5
|423
|14
|Duke
|20-4
|407
|15
|UCLA
|17-5
|341
|16
|Miami
|17-5
|331
|17
|NC State
|17-6
|294
|18
|DePaul
|20-5
|276
|19
|Oklahoma
|18-6
|237
|20
|Syracuse
|17-7
|190
|21
|Michigan
|19-5
|122
|22
|South Florida
|18-4
|95
|23
|Arizona State
|15-8
|72
|24
|Tennessee
|15-8
|67
|25
|Kansas State
|17-7
|48