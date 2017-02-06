Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement

Lady Gaga durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 51 de la NFL entre los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra y los Falcons de Atlanta el domingo 5 de febrero de 2017 en Houston. (Foto AP/Darron Cummings)
HOUSTON (AP) — Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City. She will perform at Philips Arena in Atlanta on November 28. Currently, there are no stops in Tennessee.

