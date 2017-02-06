Knox County Schools among growing list of systems closed for illness

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools has joined the growing list of systems closing their doors due to illness.

The school system announced Monday afternoon it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. All meetings and extracurricular activities have also been cancelled. Central Office will remain open.

Christian Academy of Knoxville, Lenoir City, Grainger County, Scott County and Sweetwater City have also announced they will be closed Tuesday.

Grainger, Monroe, Roane and Union counties were closed on Monday.

 

