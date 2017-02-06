Kentucky man wanted for shooting, holding woman against her will

CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) – The Whitley County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and holding her against her will.

Deputies are searching for Michael A. Morris, 53, of Sandy Ridge Road in the Devil’s Creek community. Officers say they were notified Sunday afternoon that a woman had been shot two times and beaten. She said it happened the day before, but that Morris had prevented her from seeking help. She said when Morris finally left, she was able to call 911.

The victim is currently in stable condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Morris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 255 pounds. He is known to carry a gun and should not be approached, Anyone with information should call Whitley County E911 (606) 549-6017.