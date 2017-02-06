Kentucky man wanted for shooting, holding woman against her will

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Michael Morris (source: Whitley County Sheriff's Office)
Michael Morris (source: Whitley County Sheriff's Office)

CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) – The Whitley County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and holding her against her will.

Deputies are searching for Michael A. Morris, 53, of Sandy Ridge Road in the Devil’s Creek community. Officers say they were notified Sunday afternoon that a woman had been shot two times and beaten. She said it happened the day before, but that Morris had prevented her from seeking help. She said when Morris finally left, she was able to call 911.

The victim is currently in stable condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Morris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 255 pounds. He is known to carry a gun and should not be approached, Anyone with information should call Whitley County E911 (606) 549-6017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s