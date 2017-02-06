Former Knox Co. Election Commissioner announces run for city council

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former Knox County Election Commissioner Andrew Roberto announced his candidacy for Knoxville City Council Monday.

Roberto is running for the current seat of Vice Mayor Duane Grieve, representing District 2.

“I believe in Knoxville.” Roberto said Monday. “I grew up here, I was educated here, I am raising my two daughters here. I am fortunate to be a small business owner here, and my future is here. My family and I have been blessed by our community and I want to work to secure those blessings for all of us.”

He has served as commissioner since April 2015 and has encouraged voter registration and participation. He is the founder of Aware Entertainment and has worked for the Tennessee Department of Labor as a worker’s compensation specialist. Roberto is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and is an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Knoxville has benefited from a long series of leaders who have participated in the advancements we have all witnessed. The foundation has been laid for a new generation of leaders to serve Knoxville,” said Roberto.

The primary will be August 29 and the Election Day is November 7.