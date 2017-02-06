Deputies investigate possible kidnapping in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a woman taken by force and put into a car in South Knox County Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said two men around 19-25 years old kidnapped a screaming, young woman from Quarry Trail Apartments on 1410 Sandstone Loop Way and drove away in a green older model Honda Accord. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies are still working to identify the woman. Witnesses said the two suspects and the alleged victim were all African-American. Anyone with information should call KCSO at (865) 215-2243.