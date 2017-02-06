Deadline approaching to apply for FEMA wildfire assitance

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency says survivors of the Sevier County wildfires have been approved for nearly $10 million in disaster assistance and loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

So far, 401 registrations for disaster assistance, nearly $3 million in the Individuals and Households Program, more than $1.5 million in housing assistance, and nearly $1.5 million in other needs assistance have been approved.

More than $6.1 million in SBA loans to homeowners and renters have been approved.

Federal disaster assistance is available to eligible individuals and households, as well as those who were working in or visiting Sevier County between November 28 and December and had disaster related damage. The deadline to apply is February 13.