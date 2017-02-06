Claiborne High School raises money for cancer at ‘pink out’ event

NEW TAZEWELL (WATE) – Claiborne High School hosted their ninth annual “Pink Out for Black” cancer awareness event Monday night.

The program was launched in memory of Karen Black, a teacher at CHS who died at a young age from breast cancer. Students, teachers and community members dressed up in pink during the school’s basketball game, with some people even getting their hair cut to donate as wigs to help women fighting cancer.

The night included a guest appearance by Miss Tennessee and special check donations to cancer victims.

“The need is ever present and everyone in this community has a story about cancer. And I think this program helps pull people together,” said organizer Rebecca Crutchfield.

“It is so rewarding for us. We love to do this. We love to see the patients come out. We love to see people and get their hair cut and donate. It’s very good for our community it’s a very good spirit raiser at school too,” said senior Sarah Bailey.

The event has raised over $40,000 for various cancer organizations and student scholarships.