Catholic basketball teams play in Atlanta Hawks’ arena

Atlanta, GA – The Catholic boy’s and girl’s basketball teams had a special opportunity to play at Phillips Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team, on Saturday.

“They got to play on an NBA court, it was pretty neat,” said Catholic boy’s basketball head coach Mike Hutchens.

The Hawks organization reached out to the school as part of a promotion to spread their fan base. The Hawks staff treated the games like any other NBA game.

“They used their jumbo-tron scoreboards, put the kids’ names up when they fouled and when they scored,” said Hutchens.

Tape was put down to signify a regulation three-point line for high school, but according to Hutchens, the boys had trouble differentiating between the NBA line and their correct one.

“He kept yelling at us that ours was the red tape line but we were staying behind the NBA line shooting up some 3’s,” said senior Luke Smith. “We hit a few.”