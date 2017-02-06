Blink-182 to perform in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Blink-182 is set to perform this spring at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The trio had a big 2016 with a new number one album, “California,” and a popular tour that they are now expanding to include more cities, including Knoxville.

A limited number of tickets are available through an exclusive presale online. Enter promo code CALIFORNIA at this address from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, to snag tickets before everyone else.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office, Knoxvillecoliseum.com or by calling (865) 656-4444.

Blink-182 first started performing 24 years ago in a San Diego garage and have now sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and played concerts around the globe.