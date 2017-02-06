Bell County inmate captured; 1 still at large

Joshua Nelson (Left) and Robert Cox (Right), courtesy Bell County Sheriff's Office
2:57 p.m.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Nelson, 33, was captured in Claiborne County. Law enforcement are still looking for Robert Cox, 36.

___

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates.

The sheriff’s office said Joshua Nelson, 33, and Robert Cox, 36, may be in a stolen blue Chevy 4-door Cavalier. Anyone who sees the vehicle or anyone matching the description of the inmates is not advised to approach the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nelson is a white male who stands 5’11, weighs 26 pounds and has blue eyes and a bald head. Cox stands six feet tall and weight 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the inmates or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174.

