ALCOA (WATE) – The Alcoa Police Department is attempting to identify two men and a vehicle.

The police department said the two men are persons of interest in an on-going criminal investigation. The two men in the photo seem to be carrying items out of a store.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Borden with the Alcoa Police Department at 865-380-4907 or the Crime Hotline at 865-380-4715. Individuals may remain anonymous.