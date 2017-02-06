2 injured, TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cocke County

COSBY (WATE) – A shooting involving a deputy happened in Cocke County Sunday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI says around 11:15 p.m. a National Park Service Ranger saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 441. When the ranger tried to do a traffic stop, the driver turned the vehicle around and fled in the opposite direction. According to the report, the driver ran over the ranger’s foot.

The ranger and Gatlinburg police chased the driver on Highway 321 until the suspect reached Cocke County. Cocke County deputies chased the suspect on Highway 32 in Cosby. The report says the suspect went to Smoky Mountain Elementary School before ramming the front of a cruiser when deputies tried to block the vehicle.

The driver drove over a curb and stopped in a field. According to investigators, law enforcement tried to block the vehicle again before the driver hit a deputy that was exiting his cruiser. The suspect’s vehicle continued to move toward the deputy, before shots were fired at the suspect.

The suspect and Cocke County deputy were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The deputy was treated and released. The condition of the suspect is unknown.