‘Souper Bowl’ food drive needs your help

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
canned food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Church Street United Methodist Church is hosting a food drive Sunday, February 5.

The event will begin following their Sunday morning services around 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon.

Items they are requesting include:

  • Canned soup
  • Canned meats
  • Granola bars
  • Pasta and pasta sauce

All donations will help stock the shelves at the Beacon of Hope Food Co-op. Monetary donations are also welcome.

If you would like to donate, go to 900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902 between 9:30 a.m. and Noon.

 

