‘Souper Bowl’ food drive needs your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Church Street United Methodist Church is hosting a food drive Sunday, February 5.

The event will begin following their Sunday morning services around 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon.

Items they are requesting include:

Canned soup

Canned meats

Granola bars

Pasta and pasta sauce

All donations will help stock the shelves at the Beacon of Hope Food Co-op. Monetary donations are also welcome.

If you would like to donate, go to 900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902 between 9:30 a.m. and Noon.