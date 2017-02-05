‘Souper Bowl’ food drive needs your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Church Street United Methodist Church is hosting a food drive Sunday, February 5.
The event will begin following their Sunday morning services around 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon.
Items they are requesting include:
- Canned soup
- Canned meats
- Granola bars
- Pasta and pasta sauce
All donations will help stock the shelves at the Beacon of Hope Food Co-op. Monetary donations are also welcome.
If you would like to donate, go to 900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902 between 9:30 a.m. and Noon.