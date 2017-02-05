Sevierville restaurant with ties to Patriots prepares for Super Bowl

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Burgerfi in Sevierville is cheering on the New England Patriots in tonight’s big game.

As many people know, former VFL and New England Patriot Albert Haynesworth is an owner of the Burgerfi franchise.

“Albert Haynesworth, played for the New England Patriots and he’s definitely going to be rooting for the New England Patriots today and so definitely we’ll be rooting for the New England Patriots as well,” said General Manager Kevin Gaylon.

Gaylon is also rooting for a busy night at the restaurant after a slow couple of months due to the off season and the wildfires.

“You didn’t have tourism coming, so, if they didn’t go to Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge, they didn’t come see us either so it’s definitely affected everyone,” said Gaylon.