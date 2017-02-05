Memorial service to be held Monday for fallen Nashville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A memorial will be held Monday for a Metro officer who died in the line of duty last week.

The service for 44-year-old Eric Mumaw will take place at Cornerstone Church in Madison. A visitation will run from 9 a.m. until Noon, followed by the memorial service.

A large group is expected to attend. At least 2,000 officers from across the nation will be there, along with Vince Gill and Billy Ray Cyrus, who will both sing.

The church is setting up overflow chairs and monitors in every part of the building.

They also moved Officer Mumaw’s patrol car onto the stage, where it will remain during the memorial service.

Mumaw, an 18-year veteran on the police force, died Thursday during a water rescue on the Cumberland River.

To honor his years of service, Chief Steve Anderson and Mayor Megan Barry will award Mumaw with the Medal of Valor, which is Metro Nashville Police Department’s highest honor.

Officer Mumaw will be cremated and his ashes buried at Memorial Gardens, Mount Vernon, Ohio.