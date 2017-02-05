Lady Vols lose at Georgia in double overtime

Athens, GA. – The Lady Vols break their four-game win streak with a double-overtime loss on the road at Georgia.

Lady Vols with a slow first quarter, only notching 8 points. The Bulldogs took advantage doubling their score, leading 16-8.

The Lady Vols flipped the script in the second quarter only allowing a single bucket for the first 6 and a half minutes to make it a one possession game 18-16.

Tennessee tied it up at 24 all, but went into the locker room down 27-24 at the half. Diamond DeShields lead all scorers with 12 points after one half.

DeShields closes out the third quarter with a layup to take the lead 44-42 entering the fourth.

Haley Clark of Georgia hits a layup with less than two seconds remaining in the game to send it into overtime.

Georgia wins it after two overtime periods, 81-78.

The Lady Vols host Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday night.